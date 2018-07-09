Just when you thought you'd escaped the catchy lyrics of "Havana, ooh na-na," which once felt like it was playing everywhere you went, Camila Cabello is back with a much-anticipated sequel. The singer, who signed on as a L'Oréal Paris global spokesperson in 2017, has collaborated with the brand to release a limited-edition line of Havana-inspired makeup items. An ode to her home country Cuba and her personal style, the 14-piece collection features summer makeup basics housed in bright, tropical packaging.
“I am extremely proud and excited about the Havana collection,” Cabello announced in a press statement. “I wanted to create products that not only I would personally wear, but that would work well across various skin tones."
Curious? Click ahead to get a first look at the collection, which includes shimmery shadows, bold brow products, and pinky-nude glosses fit for a pop star. The collection launches on Ulta.com on July 16th and will land in drugstores by August.