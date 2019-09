Just when you thought you'd escaped the catchy lyrics of "Havana, ooh na-na," which once felt like it was playing everywhere you went, Camila Cabello is back with a much-anticipated sequel. The singer, who signed on as a L'Oréal Paris global spokesperson in 2017, has collaborated with the brand to release a limited-edition line of Havana-inspired makeup items. An ode to her home country Cuba and her personal style, the 14-piece collection features summer makeup basics housed in bright, tropical packaging.