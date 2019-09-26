Ever since Sophie Turner wore glossy lilac nail polish to her wedding back in June, we've been considering "something purple" as the 2019 manicure of choice for Hollywood brides. Paramount among these would be Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber), who just stepped out to her bachelorette party — a mini all-gals bash before her South Carolina ceremony — looking every bit the bride in a white strapless ruched dress, a micro veil, and a sparkling lavender manicure.
The snaps from the exclusive bachelorette celebration in West Hollywood chronicle all the fun events (penis paraphernalia and all), and her iridescent lavender-tinged nail polish is on full display. To see an up-close shot of the bride's "something purple," scroll ahead. You'll also find a lineup of polishes to get the trendy Bieber-bachelorette mani at home.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
