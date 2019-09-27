Ever since Sophie Turner wore glossy lilac nail polish to her wedding back in June, we've been considering "something purple" as the 2019 manicure of choice for Hollywood brides. Paramount among these would be Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber), who just stepped out to her bachelorette party — a mini all-gals bash before her South Carolina ceremony — looking every bit the bride in a white strapless ruched dress, a micro veil, and a sparkling lavender manicure.
The snaps from the exclusive bachelorette celebration in West Hollywood chronicle all the fun events (penis paraphernalia and all), and her iridescent lavender-tinged nail polish is on full display. To see an up-close shot of the bride's "something purple," scroll ahead. You'll also find a lineup of polishes to get the trendy Bieber-bachelorette mani at home.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
