The Prettiest Barely-There Nail Art For Your Wedding Day

When you're walking down the aisle, fingers wrapped around a bouquet of peonies that took you three months to settle on, you want the frame — your manicure — to be given the same amount of careful consideration. While French tips or any old nude polish may feel appropriate, there's an assortment of minimalist nail designs that are similarly classic, but with just enough individuality to keep you from feeling like every other bride.
Ahead, find a foolproof guide to your wedding manicure. Whether you're looking for that "something blue" with a pastel robin's egg polish, a glossy barely-there rose, or the skinniest stripe of sparkle to complement your cushion-cut engagement ring, scroll through to find the perfect final touch to wear on your big day.