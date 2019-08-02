THIS Is How To Wear Fashion's Freshest Summer Print On Your Nails

Like an icy glass of lemonade on a balmy Sunday afternoon, lemon prints feel refreshing this time of year. Sure, a sundress sprinkled with sliced citrus fruit may not be as mainstream as the florals lining your closet, but that's part of their appeal. It's why Instagram's fashion girls love them, in their curated kitchen-counter fruit bowls and on their favourite summer accessories — including their manicures.
Yes, just like the sweet strawberries and juicy watermelon that have come before, bright-yellow lemons are the nail-art decal of the moment, popping up all over Instagram. Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite lemony manis to keep you cool all summer, whether you try this look at home or during your next (air conditioned) nail appointment.