The Refreshing Summer Manicure Trend You'll Want To Take A Bite Out Of

Whether you usually prefer strawberries or pride yourself on being an apple-a-day kind of person, you have the admit that there's nothing more symbolic of the start of summer than slicing open a ginormous watermelon. Maybe it's the refreshing juice or the bright pink-and-green colour combo, but we crave all things watermelon from June through September: cubed in a Tupperware for a day at the beach, paired with feta — and even on our fingernails