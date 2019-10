When we’re in search of something totally one-of-a-kind — be it a super-specific vintage item or a jaw-droppingly cool handmade piece — we turn to Etsy . Since its inception in 2005, the maker marketplace has cultivated scores of independent designers and curators that consistently impress us with their ingenuity. There’s so much to browse on the creativity-heavy site, in fact, that it can get overwhelming, so it makes sense that Etsy just announced their first-ever Design Awards , to celebrate the best of the best.