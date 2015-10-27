Garance Doré On Love In The Age Of Social Media

For someone who’s experienced relationship endings and beginnings in the very public, comment-able social media arena, Doré knows a thing or two about navigating matters of the heart while a (sizable!) audience watches. “There is a way to share your life with your readers on social media or on your blog without saying too much. Riding that fine line is an art… You have to find your level of comfort and go with it. Whatever people say, that’s their point of view,” Doré says, pointing to the Kardashians as “very comfortable” with excessive relationship sharing.



At the other end of the discretion spectrum, Doré adds, “there are people like Phoebe Philo, who doesn’t want to be on Instagram, and I totally respect both [Philo and the Kardashians]; they’re just different approaches.” Doré is “right in the middle” of the Kardashians and the Celine designer when it comes to the level of social media divulging she’s comfortable with. “Today, we all have to have a super-thick skin; as soon as you’re on social media, you’re going to get some very weird comments…but you can’t make everyone happy. You have to just roll with the positive comments.”



When a breakup or other potentially traumatizing event goes down and having a thick skin isn’t enough (or perhaps isn’t possible, given the circumstances), there’s always the option of going cold-turkey, temporarily. “Take three or four days off, and usually, when you come back, everything is quiet,” Doré tells us. “We tend to forget that we always have the option of shutting down. Things get blown out of proportion on the internet."



Doré adds that "our devices do have 'off' buttons!” Wise words indeed.