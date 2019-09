Garance Doré On Love In The Age Of Social Media

Since we’re quite familiar with (and adore) Doré’s sense of style and her unfailingly chic lifestyle, we sought out some frank talk about the first word in that title: love. “I’m terrible at love," she says. "I’m very 100%; I don’t plan or calculate things. I talk about that in my book as well — it’s okay to be imperfect, it’s okay to make mistakes, it’s okay to fall in and out of love, it’s okay if you behave badly,” Doré adds. “You never know how long a love story will last…but you have to have some trust,” she says of the importance of living and loving to the fullest.“We’re still friends, absolutely; we were friends before,” Doré says of her ex-boyfriend (and ex-business partner), Scott Schuman. “I’m mostly friends with all of my exes. I’m that type of girl. I believe in forgiveness.”When you’re an ultra-successful blogger and photographer with 400,000 Instagram followers , ushering a new beau into the picture is kind of a big deal (especially when your ex was your romantic and business partner). But Doré’s current boyfriend, singer Chris Norton, was initially on her radar as a potential blog post subject, not a romantic interest. “I was with someone [Scott Schuman] in fashion before," she explains, "and [Norton] had this very interesting, very stylish type of life that I’d never crossed paths with — what is the life of a jazz musician like?”Norton ended up being much more than an interesting blog topic. In addition to meeting Doré’s loved ones, Norton had to "meet" the blogger’s followers, too. “I was spending a ton of time with Chris, and he started appearing on my Instagram, so people started asking, ‘Hey, who’s that guy?’" Doré explains. "Slowly, you install [a new significant other] in your feed, your life, everything. It’s interesting.” Doré says. “I’m very inspired by Chris’ life, his universe, and his music, so I've been talking about him more and more.”