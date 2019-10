Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Perfume Has Its Own Version Of Her Iconic Music Video

In the video, singer and Grande pal Colleen Ballinger chats to the camera at her locker, baby in tow in a carrier. “I heard Ariana has a new perfume,” she says, kicking off more students gossiping about Grande like that legendary scene in Mean Girls . Each of the rumors list off a fragrance note in her perfume. “I heard she sings to her rose garden every day,” said one student, while another says, “Well, I heard she swam with actual mermaids in the Bermuda Triangle and convinced them to give her the velvety musk of their new sea god.” Thank U, Next includes top notes of rose, white pear, raspberry, coconut, and a musky base note.