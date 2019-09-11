Amanda Bynes Rejoins Instagram With A Fresh New Hair Color

It's official: Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram. After spending the last year laying low on social media, Bynes took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce that she’s officially rejoined the social media site — and with pink hair to boot.
“Hey guys! I'm on instagram now!” Bynes wrote on Twitter. “Check me out.” Accompanying the tweet is a selfie of the 33-year-old with what appears to be a new septum piercing and hot-pink hair.
Of course, this isn’t Bynes’ first Instagram account. After drama with an impersonator on multiple social media platforms in 2017, Bynes seemingly disappeared from everything except Twitter. But if anyone could welcome themselves back it’s Bynes — and, of course, with a fresh new look.
The new hairstyle comes just a few months after Bynes announced on Twitter that she'd officially graduated from college at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Along with it came a photo of Bynes in a cap and gown, and what appeared to be a few subtle streaks of pastel pink hair. Now, it seems she's fully committed to the look.
Although Bynes is no stranger to experimenting with her hair color, she hasn't been this pink in years. In fact, her last few hair changes have been relatively mundane. In 2017, she kicked off the new year by going back to her natural brunette color, and one year later she appeared on the cover of Paper magazine with a whole head of creamy blonde highlights.
Five years before that, Bynes said she shaved her head after a particularly damaging bleach appointment. As a result, she opted to wear colorful wigs and hair extensions in public, which was captured by the 24/7 paparazzi surveillance of the star around 2013. Of course, this was also around the same time that Bynes was struggling with substance abuse and a very public breakdown, which she's since opened up about in interviews.
Bynes has since recovered with the kind of comeback fans always knew she'd make. After all, if anyone deserves a hairstyle change to celebrate their return to IG, it's Bynes, right?
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
