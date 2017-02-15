Someone Is Impersonating Amanda Bynes Online & She’s Pissed

It seems like an eternity since Amanda Bynes has graced the scandal pages. Few can forget her problem-filled 2013, but Bynes has gone dark for quite some time. Only recently has she dared to place a toe back into the stream of public discourse. Now, she's being dragged down into that stream by someone that she says is impersonating her. That person is apparently quite good at doing so, because they have about 23,000 Twitter followers. Whomever it is, they're getting married. Or they say Bynes is getting married. Look.
We do not have an official wedding date as of yet but we are very much in love and very excited to share the rest of our lives together!?? pic.twitter.com/NimfbM6OlT— ashley banks (@PersianLa27) February 14, 2017
They're also doing so on Instagram.
And Bynes is pissed.
Advertisement
I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down.— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017
I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down.— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017
She's been trying to get the other account taken down since August of last year, to no avail. We're not really sure what to say about this, other than the obvious. Don't impersonate celebrities. That's messed up. Who would do that? A big jerk, that's who. So stop it. (But also, who's that guy? Is the ring real? What's going on here?)
Advertisement