Someone Is Impersonating Amanda Bynes Online & She’s Pissed

It seems like an eternity since Amanda Bynes has graced the scandal pages. Few can forget her problem-filled 2013, but Bynes has gone dark for quite some time. Only recently has she dared to place a toe back into the stream of public discourse . Now, she's being dragged down into that stream by someone that she says is impersonating her. That person is apparently quite good at doing so, because they have about 23,000 Twitter followers . Whomever it is, they're getting married. Or they say Bynes is getting married. Look.