Amanda Bynes Is Back And More Brunette Than Ever

It was hard not to hear about Amanda Bynes back in 2013. The media wouldn't leave her alone, with what felt like a 24/7 surveillance tracking her every move. Anyone following along knows it got intense, but then she took a time out. By the next year, Bynes had enrolled herself into the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (eventually moving from the O.C. campus to the one in L.A.) and nearly divorced her Twitter feed. Since then, there have been some sightings of the Hairspray singer, but they've been few and far between. And until recently we recognized the star by her platinum blond bangs and belly-button length ends. True to form, Bynes has shocked us again, but this time the change is even more unexpected.
Slipping (almost) entirely under the radar, Bynes and a friend were seen with cold drinks in hand on December 15 browsing in L.A. And while this mundane activity doesn’t catch our attention, per se, it’s the fact that Bynes’ hair is significantly darker — almost reminiscent of her natural hair color from the days of What A Girl Wants and She’s the Man. This time, the mid-length style is highlighted with honey blond tones and, for once in a very long time, Bynes’ natural texture is back and better than ever. The 30-year-old is on the up and up — and we’re totally here for it.
