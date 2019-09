Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter To Let Us Know She's Loving Life

"Hi everybody! I haven't tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I've been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms," Bynes wrote. "I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot," she added in another tweet. "I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent." Bynes continued, "I'm really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I've been in school learning about the fashion business so I don't have time to tweet." Studying something you love? That's a pretty good reason to go MIA on social media. Go, Amanda!