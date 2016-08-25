Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter To Let Us Know She's Loving Life

Amanda Bynes is back. To Twitter, that is. And it sounds like she's been doing spectacularly well since retreating from the spotlight after a highly publicized rough period. The actress, who has been studying at California's Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising since 2014, took to Twitter on Wednesday to update her followers on her life.
"Hi everybody! I haven't tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I've been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms," Bynes wrote. "I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot," she added in another tweet. "I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent." Bynes continued, "I'm really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I've been in school learning about the fashion business so I don't have time to tweet." Studying something you love? That's a pretty good reason to go MIA on social media. Go, Amanda!
Advertisement
Hi everybody! I haven't tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I've been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms.— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016
I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016
I'm really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I've been in school learning about the fashion business so I don't have time to tweet— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016
Advertisement