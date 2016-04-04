Amanda Bynes' 30th Birthday Had Its Ups & Downs

Although Amanda Bynes is now in her third decade of life, she still knows how to let loose and have fun.
The actress, who has been notably absent from the media recently, was spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on April 3 to celebrate her 30 birthday with a group of friends, People reports.
The milestone celebration did indeed have its ups and downs — but only in the form of roller coasters rides.
Fans, and fellow roller coaster devotees even got to ride on some of the coasters with Bynes. And she apparently shared some of her birthday cake, according to one Twitter user. How sweet.
So apparently my niece and nephew ate @amandabynes cake today @ #SixFlags lmao— kyle. (@kyleiturralde) April 4, 2016
Amanda Bynes came to my ride, and I put her in her seat... I almost lost it 😱😱😭😍— Steve the Chunti (@SteveTwerksalot) April 4, 2016
Bynes also recently changed her hair, sharing a selfie of new platinum lob on social media.
Hi everyone! I got a haircut! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/037letcutR— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 24, 2016
On top of a birthday outing and beauty update, Bynes seems to be in a better place over all. Tamar Arminak, Bynes' family attorney, told People that the actress is "doing great. She is happy and healthy and excited about the future."
