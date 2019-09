Amanda Bynes' 30th Birthday Had Its Ups & Downs

Although Amanda Bynes is now in her third decade of life, she still knows how to let loose and have fun.The actress, who has been notably absent from the media recently, was spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on April 3 to celebrate her 30 birthday with a group of friends, People reports The milestone celebration did indeed have its ups and downs — but only in the form of roller coasters rides.Fans, and fellow roller coaster devotees even got to ride on some of the coasters with Bynes. And she apparently shared some of her birthday cake, according to one Twitter user. How sweet.