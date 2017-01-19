Amanda Bynes Is Back And More Brunette Than Ever

It was hard not to hear about Amanda Bynes back in 2013. The media wouldn't leave her alone, with what felt like a 24/7 surveillance tracking her every move. Anyone following along knows it got intense, but then she took a time out. By the next year, Bynes had enrolled herself into the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (eventually moving from the O.C. campus to the one in L.A.) and nearly divorced her Twitter feed. Since then, there have been some sightings of the Hairspray singer, but they've been few and far between. And until recently we recognised the star by her platinum blond bangs and belly-button length ends. True to form, Bynes has shocked us again, but this time the change is even more unexpected.