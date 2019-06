Amanda Bynes Just Graduated From College!

The 33-year-old's initial claim to fame was The Amanda Show , followed by her roles in movies like She's The Man and Hairspray. However, underneath the feel-good nature of the films, Bynes was struggling with drug use and dealing with extreme body image issues. Her poor mental health led to outbursts on Twitter, including one notable instance when she said she wanted Drake to "murder" her vagina. In Paper, Bynes said she she'd since been sober for four years, although she reportedly entered a mental health facility back in March for a stress-related relapse. Now, however, she's standing tall with diploma in hand.