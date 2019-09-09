Susan Alexandra Celebrated Her First Ready-To-Wear Collection By Throwing An Adult Bat Mitzvah

Along with a fresh stock of bags and jewelry, Susan Alexandra's spring summer 2020 collection will introduce a small line of clothing. Fans can expect everything from fruit-themed dresses and fringe two-piece sets to neon pedal pushers and beaded crop tops. "When I sketch — or rather, doodle — it’s always clothes that I draw," Korn told Refinery29 backstage before her NYFW presentation. "Ready-to-wear has always been something that I've wanted to do, but it was never time. This season, something clicked, and I was like duh, I have to do it."