When you're shopping at the drugstore, you never regret checking out the nail polish wall. Maybe you're in a rush, or your arms are occupied with a family-sized bag of Cheetos and a conditioner two-pack. But when you spy the prettiest glass bottle of lacquer to add to your collection — a trendy terracotta or a glossy black for fall — you find an extra hand.
Should you find yourself anywhere near a CVS this coming weekend, in the aforementioned scenario, you'll be delighted to find that every bottle of OPI polish is buy one, get one free. Which means you should definitely grab two, or four, or six of those. On the second thought, you should probably grab a basket.
Advertisement
Here's the deal: This Sunday, September 8th, CVS is having a flash BOGO sale on every OPI polish in the store, aptly timed for your first fall mani pedi. But there's more good news, because the OPI sale is a part of the retailer's big Epic Beauty Event, which features other deals on beauty products, like Garnier Fructis shampoo, Ardell lashes, and Nivea body lotion, so take a gander around the store while you're at it.
There will be beauty product-specific deals dropping at CVS all month long, but the OPI polish sale specifically begins and end on the 8th. So run in this Sunday, grab the OPI colors everyone loves (like Lincoln Park After Dark and Big Apple Red), plus something fall-y from the Scotland-inspired collection, and a new top coat, to make it an even four — because two bottles are free.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement