Joe Jonas Wore Sophie Turner’s Face On His Back To Show His Love For Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones may have aired its final death sequence last May, but that doesn't mean that we've forgotten about the story (or the cast). Quite the opposite, actually. Ever since that fateful finale night, we've made every attempt to keep the show alive, from signing a petition for a finale re-write to watching every single movie, show and interview the cast has participated in since (who else couldn't help but watch Maisie Williams re-enact A Fault In Your Stars in Then Came You?). I know what you're thinking: it's time to move on already. But after spending that many Sundays roaming through Winterfell, how could we not get attached?
Apparently, though, we're not the only ones who can't seem to put our GoT days behind us. Last week, while walking in Manhattan alongside wife and former Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted wearing none other than the face of Turner's fictional character, Sansa Stark, painted on the back of a denim button-down shirt. Sure, we could be making something out of nothing, but c'mon, look at that hair! Turner might've bleached her auburn locks, but she'll always be the redheaded Queen in the North to us.
Of course, it wouldn't be the first time the couple has supported each other sartorially. First, there was the year that Joe literally dressed up as his then-fiancé's GoT character for Halloween. And we can't forget about Turner, alongside fellow J-Sisters, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, donning matching Jonas Brothers band tees to fangirl at the trio's Happiness Begins tour in Miami last month. Even so, Joe's latest 'fit no doubt takes the cake.
Enough about them ... who wants to binge watch season 1 this weekend? Joe, you in?
