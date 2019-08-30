In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In New York City

Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York City. Either way, the city offers us so many options, it can be hard to wade through and figure out our weekend plans.
While you would think the official Labor Day parade would be on Labor Day, or at least, on Labor Day weekend — it’s not. This year’s Labor Day parade will be next weekend on September 6th. (If you want to make plans, it starts at 10:00 a.m. on West 44th and 5th Avenue.) But fear not, this weekend also happens to be packed with all kinds of parades and celebrations. As the summer nears its end, the best events and activities of the season begin to fade into fall festivities. So this weekend is packed with parades, festivals, and many more outdoor activities to help you soak up the last of those summer rays.