Put your hands on your shoulders at the base of your neck. Go ahead, do it. If you feel tension there, you’re not alone. Aside from being an issue of posture, this can signal stress. The American Psychological Association notes that stress causes muscles to tense up, as your body’s way of protecting you from injury and pain.
If you’re tense now, it’s not surprising. A Gallup poll released in April found that Americans' stress levels increased in 2018, and were higher than those in most of the world. Luckily, there are tons of methods for releasing stress — and what better time to test them out than Labor Day weekend. Even if you’re not a little ball of stress like the rest of us, relaxing is good for your health. “Chillin' out maxin' relaxin' all cool,” isn’t just for the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Mayo Clinic notes that relaxation techniques can lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and combat fatigue.
So, kick back and try these soothing techniques and products.