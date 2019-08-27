People Think Blac Chyna Was Shading Kylie Jenner At The VMAs With Her Dress

At the 2019 Video Music Awards, Chyna wore the same feathered mini dress that Jenner was spotted in on Instagram, over her 22nd birthday weekend in Italy. Jenner posted many pics of her wearing the very pink number, leading some fans to speculate that Chyna rocked it as a message to the makeup mogul. Refinery29 has reached out to Chyna and Jenner for comment.
Chyna and Jenner have a complicated history. Chyna is the ex-fiancée of Tyga, and is mother of his son King Cairo. Shortly after Chyna and Tyga broke up, Jenner went public with the rapper, despite heavy criticism over their age difference. (Jenner was 18, and Tyga 25.) Before the Jenner-Tyga romance sparked, Chyna was good friends with Kim Kardashian, Jenner's sister. Kardashian previously admitted that Jenner's relationship with Tyga made her "uncomfortable" given the connection to her friend, though she felt obligated to take Jenner's "side" in the situation.
Chyna and Jenner's relationship is different now. After Jenner split from Tyga, Chyna went on to date Rob Kardashian, Jenner's brother. The two have since split, but share daughter Dream Kardashian.
If Chyna is throwing shade Jenner's way, it directly conflicts with her previous stance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Though she did admit on The Wendy Williams' show that she was "thrown out" of the house she shared with Tyga following his relationship with Jenner, things are apparently good between her and the youngest Jenner sibling.
"That is Dreamy’s auntie," Chyna told Williams on the talk show. "And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside. From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping that we’re good."
Hey, for all we know, maybe Jenner gave the pink dress her blessing!
