Lori Loughlin Appears In Federal Court For The First Time Since College Scandal Charges

Lori Loughlin is headed back to federal court on Tuesday afternoon for first time since April, when Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the college admissions scandal.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying Rick Singer to help their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli get into the University of Southern California. Specifically, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly claimed that their daughters were rowers and USC crew team recruits, when they had never participated in the sport. Reports state that Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in order to facilitate the scam.
There could be one wrench in prosecutors' plans for Loughlin and Giannulli, reports USA Today. The couple is represented by law firm Latham & Watkins, which is the same legal team that represents USC. Should USC take Loughlin and Giannulli to court over the scam, it could pose a conflict of interest.
Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly pleaded not guilty after believing that prosectors were "bluffing" over a more lenient plea deal. They are taking their chances in court, unlike fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to charges related to paying Singer to inflate her daughter's college admissions exam score.
"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman said in a statement back in April. "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college."
Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, who were keeping a low profile in the wake of their parents' arrest, have slowly returned to social media. They wished Loughlin a happy birthday back in July. Olivia Jade also posted a pic on Instagram with her middle fingers up to shut down "sources" who claim to know information about her family.
Refinery29 reached out to Loughlin for comment.
