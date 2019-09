Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of faking their daughters way into the University of Southern California , via alleged ringleader William “Rick” Singer. Per reports, Loughlin allegedly had daughter Olivia Jade pose with rowing equipment to “prove” that the teen was on her high school crew team. In reality, neither Olivia Jade or her sister Isabella Rose had never participated in the sport, but both allegedly got into USC as recruits to the university’s crew team. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to participate in the scam.