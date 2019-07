Lori Loughlin's Daughters Have Sneakily Returned To Instagram Amid Cheating Scandal

We haven't heard from Lori Loughlin in a while, which makes sense, since she and her family are currently wading through legal proceedings. Both Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to falsely have their children, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to the University Of Southern California as crew recruits, part of a larger college admissions scandal that included people like actress Felicity Huffman . The parents have pleaded not guilty.