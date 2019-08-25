Everyone remembers where they were when Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada got into a fight in the sands of Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico. The two Bachelor in Paradise season 6 cast members threw fists after Kimball tore down Estrada’s love piñata for Nicole Lopez-Alvar, ostensibly to defend the honor of his pal Clayton Harbour — who was developing a relationship with Lopez-Alvar. Estrada and Kimball were subsequently booted from Paradise. Now, Estrada is “thinking about” suing Kimball and ABC over the brawl.
Estrada appeared on the Domenick Nati Show to talk about what went down. Estrada revealed that he had “beef’ with Kimball prior to filming — and asserts that he never actually struck Kimball, but would be happy to do so at the live finale episode. “I’ll be honest, if I get a call back for the reunion, and Jordan tries to shake my hand, I won't shake it until after we fight,” he said, apparently still itching for a showdown. "No cameras, no security. Let's go one-on-one, bro! You think you're tough? I'm tougher than you! Anytime, bro. You can go to my gym and we can handle this…Boxing gloves, street fight, whatever Jordan wants.” Yikes, bro.
Estrada also said he is eyeing legal action against ABC. “I have the best lawyers in New York,” he boasted. “My dad got ahold of attorneys and we'll see if this is Jordan's fault or ABC, but there's going to be consequences,” Estrada said. apparently referring to the producers, maybe? Estrada didn’t elaborate. But it’s well-known that the Bachelor producers goad participants into creating drama — it’s great television, of course — and Estrada’s alleged attorneys will “see” if producers did something similar to provoke a fight.
Audio of the interview is below. There are still six episodes left of Bachelor in Paradise.
