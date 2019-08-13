Bachelor in Paradise is the perfect place for people who didn't make much of an appearance on The Bachelor or Bachelorette to truly make a splash on the spinoff. But Bachelor in Paradise's new contestant Christian Estrada may make a bigger splash than anyone expected when he joined the show.
If you're like, "Christian who?" you're probably not alone. The banker from San Diego appeared on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season in 2018, but he was sent home on night one. He did make a slight impression when he fought with Jordan Kimball on Men Tell All (below), but also everyone fought with Jordan that night. Now he's stopping by Paradise to leave a more lasting impression. Before he hits the beaches, here's what you need to know about him.
Before he was a banker, Christian was a semi-professional soccer player, according to his ABC bio. He moved from Mexico to the U.S. when he was three, and picked up the sport when he was seven because his mom was a soccer superfan, according to his Bachelorette video bio. In that video, he said he went on to play for teams like the Seattle Sounders and the San Diego Flash before retiring due to an injury, per his ABC bio. According to Christian's Instagram bio, he also considers himself a model, actor, and entrepreneur, so perhaps he's left his banking days behind him since Becca's season.
He at least left his current job (or jobs) for long enough to stop by Paradise, where it seems he may be part of a little more drama than he was during his first stint in Bachelor Nation. Previews hint that the fight in Paradise could possibly take place between Christian and model Jordan Kimball — also from Becca's season. Not only does one of the fight members look like Christian in the trailer, but he shared a clip of the fight on his Instagram with the caption, "ITS NOT GOOD TO WAKE A SLEEPING LION."
He usually posts selfies or shirtless photos of himself (like the one below), so suddenly posting a clip ripped from E! News is pretty telling.
Host Chris Harrison didn't confirm who was involved in the argument, but he told E! News that the fight got out of hand quickly, and security had to step in. "Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don't mind if things get heated. There's a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can't get physical and it did and we broke it up," Harrison said.
For all that avoidance, it did seem like the promo at the end of Aug. 12's Paradise episode seems to confirm pretty clearly that the fight guy is Christian. But sure, it could be anybody.
If things don't go well for Christian in Paradise, he could find love with a reality TV contestant from another show. According to Us Weekly, 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson took to her Instagram stories in early August to post a picture of Christian. She captioned it, "Blinded from the start" with a heart-eyed emoji. Christian re-posted it to his own IG story shortly after. A cross-reality show romance would be a really dramatic end to Christian's time in Bachelor Nation, but then again, wilder things have happened on this franchise.
