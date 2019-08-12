Bachelor in Paradise might offer contestants a chance to meet new people and possibly fall in love, but it also means reuniting with people you already know — some of them better than others. Without giving too much away, this season, there is a conflict between Clay Harbor, Jordan Kimball, and Christian Estrada; three men who already knew each other from their time on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season. So, what's their history like? Did some past beef lead to their Bachelor in Paradise fight?
Well, possibly.
There was no chance for there to be drama with Christian during the actual season, because he left on night one. Since you might not remember him too well, at the time, his Bachelorette bio let us know he was a banker living in San Diego, California, that he was born Mexico and moved to the U.S. when he was three years old, and that he had played semi-professional soccer. Nowadays, Christian's Instagram explains that he's a model, actor, and entrepreneur. What a difference a year makes, huh?
But while Christian didn't actually spend much time with the other suitors or with Becca, he did have a little time in the spotlight on the Men Tell All special. Yep, Christian was one of those night one dudes who speaks up at the reunion, and that's how he got into a little spat with Jordan. When Christian tried to stand up to Jordan, who had pretty much taken over the episode, Jordan made fun of his pants for being short and later said he would throw a Slurpee at him. Jordan also said to Christian, "This is your moment, right? You’re accosting me so you can get some camera time… You’re a joke."
If you happen to need more of a refresher on Jordan's Bachelor franchise history, he brought the drama on both Becca's season and on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. On The Bachelorette, there weren't many fans of Jordan in the house, basically, because he was loud, had a big ego, and seemed disingenuous. The perfect storm for causing more problems in Paradise.
Moving on to Clay, he's been on season 6 of BIP since week one, and was on Becca's Bachelorette season until Week 3, when he left the show due to an injury. One of the group dates involved playing football, and Clay, a professional football player, hurt his wrist to the point that he needed to leave. As Clay explained on Twitter after his exit, he thought he was going to be able to stay and secured the group date rose, but the next morning he saw a specialist and found out he'd have to get surgery. On the show, Clay also explained that not prioritizing his wrist could mean losing out on his NFL career and not being able to provide for his family.
It's possible that Clay — like many of the guys — didn't like Jordan, and we just didn't get to see it; Clay also did not attend The Men Tell All. Either way, there isn't any huge feud between him and Jordan, or him and Christian, to speak of.
When it comes to what's going to go down with these three men, let's not spoil anything specific, but it looks to be that big, physical fight that BIP has been teasing. Christian posted a clip from the trailer on his Instagram. You can clearly see him running and getting pushed to the ground, but not much else. Well, besides fellow BIP contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes saying, "They're, like, actually fighting."
Christian and Jordan clearly weren't fans of each other on The Men Tell All and were both willing to pick a fight, so it would seem their personalities, and feelings towards each other, haven't changed too much. Just a wild guess, but I'm thinking pant inseams aren't involved this time.
