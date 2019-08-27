The One Beauty Product Naomi Osaka Reaches For After A Tennis Match

Like most children of the aughts, Osaka learned how to do her makeup at the hands of YouTube teachers. “After several years, I’ve mastered how to do average eyeliner and eyeshadow,” she jokes, noting that she hasn't quite mastered the cat-eye quite like her 105 mph serve. Right now, she's into all things metallic, but subtle — think sheer washes of gold and copper — that complement her eye shape. “I was on YouTube and I was wondering why I was doing the same exact thing as the beauty gurus, but it was looking different on my face," she says. "I started Googling different eye types, and I found that I have hooded eyes. I bounced back once I realized that I have more space for eyeshadow.”