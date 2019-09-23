Nikki Glaser: Bangin' Premiere: Tuesday, October 1



If you look at Netflix's most talked about stand-up specials lately they're middle-aged and male-dominated. Think: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones or Bill Burr: Paper Tiger.



But, the streamer is finally going shake up its comedy vibes this fall. First, we'll get MTV alum Nikki Glaser's Bangin'. If you miss Mostly Sex Stuff era Amy Schumer, get ready to laugh again.