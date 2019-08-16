Story from Home

Anthropologie Released 1,400 New Fall Home Items

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie.
The beginning of a season doesn't just bring the promise of new weather, it also brings the promise of new productslots of new products; Anthropologie just released more than 1,400 new styles for its dreamy fall home collection. The luxe lineup covers a mix of premium anchor pieces and unique everyday essentials crafted from richly eclectic tones, natural boho-style materials, and thoughtfully personalized details.
Although winter, spring, and summer tote their own respectively anticipated launches, our most looked forward to shopping season is fall (hello, sales and teacher discounts). Prepping our spaces for back-to-school is just as important as prepping our wardrobes and work supplies — so, we're taking a page from Anthro's newest launch for some at-home inspiration. Ahead, our favorite new pieces from the autumn drop: first-time bathroom furniture, Art Deco-inspired kitchenware, plush down-filled sofas, hand-stitched bedding, and more.
Eliza Monogram Cheese Board



This Art Deco-inspired, stoneware cheese board with a monogrammed accent is fall gifting gold — and, a guarantee to make take your artful charcuterie spreads to next levels of Insta-worthy.
$38.00$30.40
Kantha-Stitched Velvet Quilt



Crafted from matte cotton-velvet with a soft cotton fill, this fall-hued quilt is thoughtfully accented with tonally-contrasting stitches.
$168.00$134.40
Percy Wine Rack



Forget elegant wheeled carts, we'll take this tiered wall-mount style for housing our autumn spirits any damn day of the week.
$168.00
Emma J Shipley Des Animaux Pillow



Dress your bedspread or sofa for fall with one of these luxuriously animal-accented pillows designed by Emma J Shipley.
$68.00
Mon Cheri Bistro Tile Berry Basket



Be as sustainable and stylish as possible with this reusable Parisian bistro-inspired berry basket made from decaled-stoneware.
$16.00
Monroe Accent Chair



The fall accent chair to end all fall accent chairs: a sloped barrel back with wishbone-shaped legs, brass accents, and blue-velvet upholstery. (Not to mention, a fall gallery wall to end all fall gallery walls.)
$798.00
Monogram Nails



Express yourself with a collection of these delicate, wall-mountable, and iron-crafted letters.
$8.00$6.40
Hazel Rattan Floor Mirror



Decor-piece meets storage-essential; this woven-rattan floor mirror with a matching catchall basket base.
$498.00
Garden Bistro Tile Coaster



These vintage tiled coasters are so charming, we'd rather display them as pieces of art than drink resters.
$12.00
Hand-Knotted Catrine Rug



Add instant fall-feeling to your space with this hand-knotted and plush-piled rug in a deep teal tone.
$98.00
Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Candle



Get ahead of the pumpkin spice scene with this glowing votive filled with the autumn's iconic fragrance.
$30.00
Behati Basket



If it's wrong to want to wear this handcrafted banana-fiber basket with intricately braided fringe accents as a hat, then we don't want to be right.
$138.00
Rifle Paper Co. For Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug



Hello, new favorite fall mug.
$14.00
Coren Faux Fur Throw Blanket



Snuggle up in this luxurious throw all fall long knowing it's Oeko-Tex certified, chemical-free, and crafted through eco-friendly production methods.
$128.00
Panama Mirror & Lombok Powder Vanity



The combination of this hand-carved tropical hardwood vanity and coconut-tree frond mirror is a bohemian bathroom dream.
$1498.00
$328.00
Enjoy Bistro Tile Canister



We'll be storing everything from pantry to workspace, entryway, and bathroom essentials inside these luminously tiled canisters.
$24.00
Heatherfield Two-Cushion Sofa



The smooth rattan detailing that flanks the luxe, down-filled sofa cushions is indoor meets outdoor home style goals.
$1998.00
Connected Goods Capiz Shade Chime



Add a touch of whimsy to your fall space with this cascading chime piece made from shimmering capiz shells.
$62.00
Hand-Tufted Andrea Rug



This bohemian-style rug is made form hand-tufted wool for a shaggy, high-pile, and ultra plush underfoot feel.
$78.00
Rosa Inlay Side Table



This sweet side table with a blush rose hand-inlaid into its marble top looks like it was discovered at the most magical vintage marketplace.
$498.00
Ilona Vase



Keep your fall flower arrangements to tablescapes on point with these unique vases handcrafted from soda-lime glass.
$12.00
Sunday Chaise Sectional



If you've been on the hunt for the perfect compact and seriously plush sectional, look no further than this down-filled masterpiece that's crafted in North Carolina by a family-owned company.
$3498.00
Velvet Stasia Stool



Sometimes all you need to transform a space with is one richly toned and gleamingly accented piece — like this vintage-inspired, velvet-upholstered stool with brass detailing.
$298.00
