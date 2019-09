Anthropologie Released 1,400 New Fall Home Items

Although winter, spring, and summer tote their own respectively anticipated launches, our most looked forward to shopping season is fall (hello, sales and teacher discounts ). Prepping our spaces for back-to-school is just as important as prepping our wardrobes and work supplies — so, we're taking a page from Anthro's newest launch for some at-home inspiration . Ahead, our favorite new pieces from the autumn drop : first-time bathroom furniture, Art Deco-inspired kitchenware, plush down-filled sofas, hand-stitched bedding, and more.