Chip & Joanna Gaines' New Target Collection Has Everything You Need For Fall

Because we're all adults here, we have to come to terms with the fact one day, summer might end. It's a hard pill to swallow but the proof is in these pleasantly cool 70-degree days and the hoards of kids who are going to back to school this week. While we can hold onto the hope that this might all be a bad dream, it might be smarter to just prepare ourselves.
It might be hard to say goodbye to the summer, but it's definitely easy to say hello to fall foods. Luckily, Target's new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's collection is heavy on the hearth, with cookware and dinnerware worthy of days spent in a softly-lit kitchen. Designer Joanna Gaines has a way with whites – they're bright and crisp for the summer but cozy and warm for the fall, the perfect transition pieces. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite items from the new home collection, which you can shop at Target starting August 18th.
A new comforter can transform your room, and bluish-grays are the neutrals for those who hate neutrals.
Yes, this will work as a made-for-Instagram cheese board.
Behold, a perfect illustration of what it means to have one foot in the summer and another in the fall.
For fresh summer pastas, grilled vegetables, and fruit salads, as well as for cozy fall lasagnas, roasted vegetables, and pumpkin pancakes.
This is Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's first foray into rugs and we must admit, rugs never looked so airy.
This pillow will survive everything from tearful viewings of Call Me By Your Name to rowdy Love Island viewing parties.
This is the mug you sip from when you're pretending to be Bonnie from Big Little Lies, watering your plants and dancing to no music.
