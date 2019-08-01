Anthropologie Is Gifting Teachers A Two-Month Long Discount

August is here and back-to-school fever has officially hit. To nourish the frenzy, Anthropologie just kicked off not one but two entire months of Teacher Appreciation discounts. Starting today and lasting through October 6 the lifestyle company is offering 20% off all full-price, one-time purchases for teachers with valid IDs (either in-store or through an easy online sign up).
With a bounty of fresh new fashion, home decor goods, and organizational accessories, it's prime shopping time to stock your cart in preparation for fall. We're envisioning a season full of the brand's metallic-monogrammed notebooks, tailored slacks, chic utility bags, transitional blouses, stylish lunch-packing essentials, and more. Check out a few of our favorites, from recent August Collection drops to classic staples, below — and be sure to peep Anthro's sale section, too, for an extra 25% off all slashed-price finds.
