It's Teacher Appreciation Week! Here's Where To Find The Best Deals & Freebies

There are almost four million teachers in the US and some of them have it hard. The pressure to bear the financial burden of underfunded schools districts by paying for supplies out of pocket is just the begining. With the Florida House of Representatives pushing a bill that would allow teachers to bear arms in classrooms, teachers might soon be expected to protect students from school shootings.
But this week, teachers get the extra credit. Because they go through just as much as the toddlers, tweens, teenagers, and adults they teach and empower every day, several, restaurants are offering major deals and freebies.
On May 7th, Nando’s is giving teachers nationwide free flaming-grilled chicken when they present a valid school ID. And you find yourself near their Chicago, Washington DC, Baltimore or Annapolis you can leave with a free ¼ chicken entrée, no purchase necessary.
McAlister’s Deli is offering free Deli Sweet Tea to teachers with a valid ID, all week. Plus, $0.75 of every sugar cookie sold will be donated to the restaurant’s local district, up to $1,000.
At Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen teachers can get a free appetizer when they order an entrée and local schools will get a surprise delivery of their famed Honey Butter Croissants this week.
If you live near a Sonic Drive-In, you’re in luck. Route 44 drinks and slushies are free with purchase all of May starting on Tuesday. Just use code TEACHERS when ordering on the app.
There is nothing worse than moving to a state without a Raising Cane’s. On Tuesday, the fried chicken joint with the best dipping sauce is giving teachers and faculty members a free Box Combo when they present a current school I.D.
Cici’s is not holding back. Teachers with valid school ID’s are entitled to free unlimited buffet this Tuesday.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos with a purchase of equal or greater value.
