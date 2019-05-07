Teachers Can Get A Free Burrito With Purchase Today At Chipotle

Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day and this week is Teacher Appreciation Week. Which means that all through this week, its deals and freebies galore. But today, especially, the gift of teaching keeps on giving.
Have a light lunch on your break because Chipotle is giving away free burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos with a purchase of equal or greater value. It’s a buy-one-get-one free situation, just for today. As soon as school lets out, teachers with valid identification can go to their local Chipotle starting at 3:00 p.m. to claim their free food.
Unfortunately, this offer is not available for online or mobile orders and can only be redeemed in restaurants.
Weather you spent the day reciting the alphabet with preschoolers or reviewing times tables with 10-year-olds, this is for you. High school teachers trying to wrangle hormonal students and homeschooling parents alike are welcome to redeem. Teachers, this one’s for you!
