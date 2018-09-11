I Love Being A Teacher — But It's Not For Everyone

Do you think teachers are underpaid or undervalued? Do you think you are?

I think for my area, I am paid pretty well. I actually currently earn more than my boyfriend who is in a different field. I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't jealous of my siblings who make the big bucks in law and non-profit, though. I think many people simply just don't know all that we do. They think we just roll into the school at 8 a.m. and leave at 2:30 p.m. I go into the school every day at 6:30 a.m. so I can prepare for the day. I often stay until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. In my specific job, most of the materials have to be adapted with Velcro, laminate. One of my boyfriend's coworkers was complaining about his child's supply list. Again, most people don't realize that all of those things would come from our own pockets if we didn't ask parents to send them.