A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $50,000 Salary

10 a.m. — Finally the weather is sunny and hot for the pool. I'm going to brave it in a bikini top and jean shorts and then stick my feet in while reading the novel Brooklyn. I'm trying to take advantage of the few days I have left until I have to start going in and begin setting up my classroom next week. I also don't want to be in my apartment when maintenance comes today. We put a work order in for our dryer because it didn't dry our clothes after three cycles. #Firstworldproblems.