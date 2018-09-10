I'm Proud Of Being A Teacher, But I May Never Be Able to Afford A Home

The timing of this question is unnerving. Just yesterday I pored over my finances and updated my monthly budget to determine how in the world I could ever afford a down payment on a house. It seems unattainable for me, and I'm someone who is stringent with my spending and generously contributes to my savings. I don't see how I'll ever be able to afford a big purchase like that on my own and that dependency is frustrating. I can't travel more than I do now, upgrade my car, or even purchase a home without being a dual-income household. When I acknowledge that to myself, I feel trapped, like I can't really extend beyond what I already do.