Some major news in the world of celebrity today: Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old supermodel and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are allegedly expecting their first child — and sources say the soon-to-be parents are thrilled (along with the rest of us).
In honor of the news, we're taking a ride down the model's epic beauty evolution. Unlike most stars, Hadid never really had a glow-up. Rewind back to her earliest modeling days and you'll notice that she's always been a beauty icon in the making — sans awkward phases or regrettable red carpet moments.
Whether she's donning a faux bob at an award show, spiky lashes at the Met Gala, or ombré highlights at an industry function, Gigi proves to be one of the biggest beauty trendsetters of our generation. The proof, ahead.