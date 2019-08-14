It’s high time that the brains behind BaubleBar conspired to bring their on-trend aesthetic to a collection of fine jewelry. Today, founders Amy Jain and Daniela Yacobovsky-Fiala released their company’s first-ever foray into the world of 14K gold and diamonds. What began with a colorful, cheerful assortment of sharply-priced costume jewels in 2011 has blossomed into a much-loved bauble behemoth. And after successfully testing the waters with a collection of gold vermeil styles a little under two years ago, customer demand for more precious styles ramped up, resulting in the delicate 38-piece assortment, where retail price points range from $55 to $995.
Made both here in New York and at family-owned jewelry factories around the world, the glittering range was the result of design director Danielle Roever’s constant communications with their customers. “We learned from these conversations that [our loyalists are] looking for classic fine styles alongside more fashion-forward pieces,” said BaubleBar co-founder Jain. The brand certainly delivered on this feedback, designing everything from understand single gold studs and stacking diamond rings to alphabet studs rendered in a customized graffiti font. Click through to see our favorites from the gilded new collection, and watch BaubleBar’s site for new additions — Jain tells us we can expecting some sparkling, fresh deliveries come fall.
