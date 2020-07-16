This Nail Polish Will Singlehandedly Refresh Your Summer Beauty Routine

By the time July rolls around, you might feel a little tired of the quintessential summery nail polish colors, but not ready to commit to anything too dark, like burgundy or black. In the quest for the perfect hybrid shade, a bright, but still subdued, color that feels like the restorative deep breath you need in the heat of summer, try a glossy teal.
Whatever you call it — teal, turquoise, or aquamarine — the polish we're loving right now has a rich depths-of-the-ocean effect, with a hint of summer-sky blue. We're not calling dark teal the "it" shade of summer just yet, but our hunch is that it'll be on everyone's fingers and toes come August. To see the color up close, click through the trending bottles ahead, and shop your favorite.
