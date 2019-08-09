Hilary Duff, Queen Of Dainty Tattoos, Just Got Another One

Earlier this summer, we noticed that Hilary Duff was having a hard time landing on just one go-to hairstyle for the season, shifting from long hair with side bangs to trimming it a few inches to chopping even more off and getting certified Lizzie McGuire bangs in the span of just one month.
Now, that sense of experimentation has crossed over to her tattoo collection, proving that sometimes one design in 24 hours just isn't enough.
On Wednesday, in the same sitting in which she got her sun tattoo from tattoo artist Daniel Winter — who's most widely known as @winterstone on Instagram — she got yet another minimalist design that perfectly complements the others: a star and a few dots on the back of her elbow.
Posting about it on her Instagram story, Duff wrote, "Also got this little sassy friend."
This "new friend" of hers joins not only her sun tattoo, which she also got inked on her arm, but also several other teeny-tiny pieces, including her son's name "Luca," on her wrist, a ghost she got with her best friend that's floating above the words "Ride or die," and the obscure Bette Davis quote "Take Fountain." If this summer proves anything, we'd say she's far from finished with her collection yet.
