Hilary Duff's New Haircut Makes The Case For Summer Bangs

Bangs aren't exactly the go-to hairstyle switch-up for summer, seeing as hair clinging to your face is generally the kind of thing you want to avoid during the sweaty season (and let's not even get started on frizz control). But after seeing Sophie Turner's faux fringe, Bella Hadid's micro set, and now Hilary Duff's brand-new curtain bangs style — well, we might be ready to get over our summer hair hangups.
Duff took to Instagram today to show off her new haircut of center-parted waves with long bangs that frame her face. The subtle transformation gives off a retro look that works for the summer — as opposed to bangs sitting right in the middle of the forehead, which could get real sweaty real fast.
"Well @nikkilee901 came thru with these fly 70s summer bangers... Mama feeling good," Duff captioned the photo, shouting out her go-to hairstylist, Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles. Along with her new cut, the actress' sunlight-blonde hair is still going strong after she ditched her winter-white strands for a golden shade back in March.
The Younger star is clearly on a roll with her seasonal hair changes, so we'll be following along closely in the coming months — knowing Duff, it's entirely possible she'll nail fall's next big trend long before summer even ends.