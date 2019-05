Hilary Duff's New Haircut Makes The Case For Summer Bangs

Bangs aren't exactly the go-to hairstyle switch-up for summer, seeing as hair clinging to your face is generally the kind of thing you want to avoid during the sweaty season (and let's not even get started on frizz control). But after seeing Sophie Turner's faux fringe Bella Hadid's micro set , and now Hilary Duff's brand-new curtain bangs style — well, we might be ready to get over our summer hair hangups.