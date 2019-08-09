Story from Celebrity Beauty

A Complete Guide To Kylie Jenner's Tiny Tattoos

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images.
When the world was first introduced to a 12-year-old Kylie Jenner on an E! reality show in 2007, no one could ever have predicted she'd later become one of the most-talked about figures in tabloid history. Now, fans are fully invested in every aspect of her life, including her tiny tattoos.
Jenner may be a generous sharer on social media when it comes to her daughter Stormi, her boyfriend Travis Scott, her lavish vacations, and her makeup empire, but she isn't quite as forthcoming about her tattoos. Naturally, we're curious: What do they mean? Who did she get them with — or for? How many does she have exactly? It's unlikely Jenner will ever give us all the answers, but that doesn't mean we won't try to figure it out on our own.
Ahead, our guide to Kylie Jenner's tattoos.
Heart



The tiny red heart was the first tattoo Jenner ever revealed on Instagram, back in 2015. While some speculated the heart was a tribute to her then-boyfriend Tyga, others say it's a matching best friend tattoo — one she got with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, and Justine Skye.
"Sanity"



Now this is what Jenner calls her first tattoo: the word "sanity" spelled out phonetically on her right hip. Though she's had it for years, it wasn't until recently that Jenner truly opened up about its backstory. In an Instagram post detailing her mental health and anxiety, Jenner revealed her "sanity" tattoo is what's kept her anchored. "My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," Jenner wrote. "I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again."
"Mary Jo"



Jenner's most straightforward tribute: her grandmother's name — Mary Jo — tattooed on her arm in red ink.
"M"



Three years before Woods and Jenner would part ways, the two got matching tattoos of the letter "m." The meaning is still unclear.
"L.A."



Jenner doesn't exactly show off the "L.A." tattoo on the inside of her left ankle — probably because her West Coast tribute is actually a cover-up design for an old "t" tattoo Jenner reportedly got for Tyga.
"Before Sanity"



A year after getting her original "sanity" tattoo, Jenner seemingly added new text in front of it. What is now essentially a butt tattoo reportedly reads "before sanity," although this has never been confirmed by Jenner.
Butterfly



Several months before Jenner's pregnancy news leaked, she and Scott got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles. It wasn't until the official Stormi announcement that fans knew the hidden meaning behind the couple tattoo: It was for her daughter.
"Stormi"



During Scott's most recent birthday party, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy created three matching "Stormi" tattoos for Jenner, Stassie, and Scott — all of which are on the back of their arms.
