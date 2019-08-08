It seems like the moment an up-and-coming celebrity hits it big, they become instant fans of body art. Take Shawn Mendes, for example. Less than three years after becoming a viral sensation on Vine (may it rest in peace), Mendes hit official star status with his sophomore studio album — and his first tattoo. Since then, the singer has added many more musical hits to his discography and a few more tattoos to his collection.
Mendes' seven-piece tattoo collection is anything but dainty or minimal, and every single piece is packed with sentiment. While he may not have nearly as many tattoos as his musical comrades — Justin Bieber has at least 60 and Harry Styles has over 50 — his designs are some of the most-talked about in fan circles, which means his small-but-mighty assortment is worth exploring.
Ahead, we break down Mendes' complete tattoo collection.