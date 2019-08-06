Julianne Hough's Husband Opens Up About Their Sex Life, Toe Sucking & All

Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich has opened up about one of their favorite sexual activities: toe-sucking. In a new episode of his podcast How Men Think, the topic of toe-sucking came up. Laich shared, “I do that. My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story. Hey, we play around. Why not?”
Laich added that he’s the one doing all the toe-sucking — because the pro hockey player’s own feet aren’t in good enough shape (maybe he should try an at-home foot treatment). Asked if Hough reciprocates his toe-sucking, he answered, “I would never. My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”
Whether toe-sucking, foot jobs, or dressing up in stockings and high heels, it’s not unusual to incorporate feet into sexual play. One 2007 study of people belonging to online fetish discussion groups found that “feet and objects associated with feet were the most common target of preferences.” In fact, almost half — 47% — of fetishists in the study were into feet. This is evident in porn, too. “Footjob” is the 140th most popular search on Pornhub, and it’s particularly popular among men ages 18 to 34.
"A lot of people wonder if they are weird or perverted for having a foot fetish, but I can tell you it's actually quite common," Goddess Aviva, a lifestyle and professional dominatrix, previously told Refinery29. "It's also a lot of fun."
On his podcast, Laich also talked about what gets him in the mood: Dim lighting, romantic, and Hough wearing lingerie. “I really like an environment. So I like some dim lighting, candles on, music,” he said. “I like that, but then also something specifically that really gets me in the mood would be when my wife wears lingerie. There’s an element of risqué, there’s an element of desire and lust and also a little space there. So if she wears lingerie but she’s just five or six feet away, or maybe she just walks around the bed a little back or walks back, just creates a little bit of space there, is something that’s very erotic for myself.”
