During the winter, your rough, callused heels are easily hidden under several layers of socks, parked inside Doc Martens for four long months. But when summer rolls around, whatever you've been hiding inside those boots sees the light of day — and it's not always cute.
Fortunately for you and your cracked feet, you have options. Most podiatrists would recommend a simple three-step routine to rid your heels of all that dead skin, including a foot soak, pumice stone, and heavy-duty body lotion. But just in case you want your foot-care routine to be as luxe as your skin or makeup, we rounded up some of the best products out there to keep your feet pretty all season long.
Ahead, 7 products to get your feet soft for summer.
