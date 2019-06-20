This Type Of Porn Is Surprisingly Popular

Open an incognito window and visit your favorite porn site, and you’ll likely see videos showing BDSM, threesomes, step siblings, and… feet? Foot fetish porn is surprisingly popular. According to Pornhub data, “footjob” is the 140th most popular search on Pornhub, which they note “is no small… feat.”
Other popular foot searches include “foot worship,” “foot fetish,” “foot worship,” “lesbian feet,” “milf feet” and “feet licking.” Some searches combined foot fetishes with other popular porn genres, such as “foot slave,” “foot domination,” “tickling feet,” and “giantess feet.” Pornhub notes that people searching for foot fetish porn were also likely to search for “femdom,” “ballbusting,” “facesitting,” “cuckold,” “bondage,” “gangbang” porn in the same viewing session.
As for who’s watching all this footjob porn? It’s mostly men — they're 55% more likely to make this than women — and mostly young. PornHub notes that visitors 18 to 24 are the biggest fans, with ages 25 to 34 coming in second. In fact, popularity decreases steadily with age, with visitors over 65 the least likely to search for the genre. Viewing also varies state by state — people living in New Jersey are the most interested in foot porn, and people living in South Dakota are the least interested.
Foot job porn isn’t all high heels and stockings, though those are the most popular. A 2018 Pornhub report noted that sneaker porn was on the rise. Just like foot porn in general, men were 55% more likely to search for sneaker porn. Pornhub adds that people visiting the Pornhub Gay pages were much more likely — 1124% more likely, in fact — to search for sneaker porn. The age demographic was a little older, too: sneaker porn was most popular with people ages 35-44. And along with searches such as “sneaker worship,” “sneaker sex,” and “sneaker fetish,” people were also searching for popular sneaker brands. Converse was the most popular overall, while Nike was the most popular with people watching gay porn.
While people generally aren't as open about foot fetishes as they are about kinks such as spanking or bondage, foot fetishes are actually pretty common. One 2007 study of people belonging to online fetish discussion groups found that “feet and objects associated with feet were the most common target of preferences.” In fact, almost half — 47% — of fetishists in the study were into feet. And celebs including Tyga, Ricky Martin, and Quentin Tarantino have been open about their love of feet.
"A lot of people wonder if they are weird or perverted for having a foot fetish, but I can tell you it's actually quite common," Goddess Aviva, a lifestyle and professional dominatrix, previously told Refinery29. "It's also a lot of fun."
