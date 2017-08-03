If you’ve never watched one of Genius’ “Official Lyrics & Meaning” videos, you’re doing yourself an injustice. The music site, which works in conjunction with Spotify, releases BTS videos of artists explaining the lyrics of their recent hits every week. These YouTube videos receive millions of hits and they’re usually very entertaining. See this Lil Yachty video as proof of concept.
One of the latest installments was a deep-dive into Tyga’s “Move To L.A.,” which was unexpectedly informative, considering it is a song about how girls should move to Los Angeles.
Why, you ask? Because Tyga reveals that he has a foot fetish. During the video, he somehow transitions (seamlessly, I might add) from talking about hot girls moving to L.A. to his obsession with good feet, and toes specifically.
"You can have a girl that’s a 10 in the face and body, and feet are a 6 or 7, and it can just kill the whole thing. I can talk to a girl who is, like an 8, but her feet are a 10, but it makes me think she's the baddest ever," he says. Tyga goes on to clarify that the very first thing he notices about a girl is her mouth, which, given his Jenner-related dating history (R.I.P.) makes total sense, then the toes.
This was fascinating to me, especially since I’d never heard about this before. Considering how public Tyga and Kylie had been throughout their relationship, and considering his explicit lyrics like “They say she young, I should've waited / She a big girl, dog when she stimulated,” I was shocked that this piece of intel hadn’t slipped through the cracks, or into one of his songs, over the years.
I had so many questions. Does this mean Kylie has exceptional feet? Does he ask his girlfriends to get weekly pedicures? Does he pay for said pedicures? Did he ask Kylie to wear certain shoes for him? How much of Kylie’s shoe/outfit choices were determined by Tyga’s affinity for her toes?
After Googling “Kylie Jenner feet,” something I never anticipated searching for, ever, I learned that she has “long toes,” which is apparently a major qualifier for “good feet.” Revelatory. Kylie also often wears elaborate strappy sandals that highlight her legs and feet, and more notably, she has also rocked completely clear shoes on the regular, leaving her feet on total display.
The deeper I fell down this rabbit hole, the more intel I gathered. But, I hit the jackpot when I discovered this video of Tyga using a lint roller on Kylie’s feet, declaring that he needs Kylie to paint her toenails pink or baby blue. This confirms my suspicions that she indulged his love for feet, and her shoe choices were, on some level, determined by the fetish, as were her polish selects. Sadly, I never got confirmation on whether Tyga funded her pedicure excursions, but I did learned Tyga’s real name is Michael. But that’s a story for another time.
See the full video for yourself, below:
